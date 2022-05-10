Mackenzie Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings on Fund Mergers

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the results of special meetings held Monday, May 9, 2022 where investors approved a series of fund mergers, found in the table below. These are intended to further streamline Mackenzie's product shelf. The mergers will be executed on or about May 20, 2022.
Existing Fund (Terminating Fund)
To be merged into (Continuing Fund)
Mackenzie Global Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund
Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund
Mackenzie Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Income Fund
Mackenzie Private Global Fixed Income Pool
Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund
For more information on the fund mergers please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Fund Line Up.
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $197.1 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. IGM, one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
