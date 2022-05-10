Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Licensing Agreement with True North for Patented CBD Technology

Panag Pharma Inc (Panag), a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma, will collect royalties on sales on products produced with the technology True North has licensed from Panag.

Use of a highly innovative proprietary liposome encapsulated technology leads to a better CBD absorption.

This New True North Nectar product line in liquid and powder formats are expected to launch in select markets in Q4 2022.

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") TBP TBPMF JAM a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development in collaboration with Panag, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma, and True North Cannabis Corp (True North), today announced it has entered into a technology licensing agreement allowing True North to use its highly innovative proprietary liposome encapsulated technology within formulations distributed under the True North brand.

Tetra's patented technology leads to better absorption and aqueous emulsification of the CBD molecule in a variety of products. Panag will work with True North's product team to integrate this technology and develop a line of hemp-derived CBD formulations, for True North and its partners to commercialize through their existing distribution relationships in both the medical and recreational markets in Canada

About the Technology

In developing these products, the Panag team is using Tetra's liposome encapsulated technology, a patented process to encapsulate and protect the active molecules into a multi-layered sphere. Delivery of the formulation is greatly improved by enhancing the dispersion of loaded liposomal spheres within an aqueous (water-based) environment.

"This opportunity is the beginning of a great relationship between the two companies. Panag has enjoyed working closely with the True North team and we are very excited at the expansion of our pipeline with innovative wellness products that fit within their portfolio, in the competitive and growing CBD market," said Chris MacLean, COO of Panag Pharma.

"I am glad that this highly innovative and patented technology will benefit the wellness market. We are adapting our pharmaceutical technologies for the benefit of True North customers," said Steeve Néron, CCO of Tetra BioPharma.

"True North is pleased to have entered into a licensing agreement with Panag Pharma Inc. to exclusively incorporate their molecular technology into product formulations distributed under the True North brand. Panag's patented CBD encapsulation technology is expected to further differentiate True North's branded product offering in the highly competitive medical and recreational CBD product market. True North looks forward to bringing an exciting array of innovative products utilizing this technology to consumers across the country," said Brett Halvorson, President & CFO of True North.

About True North

True North Cannabis Corp. is a Canadian hemp-based CBD products company. True North and its partners supply value priced CBD bulk ingredients to licensed producers across Canada, and deliver a range of extracted and edible CBD products to patients and consumers alike through the True North brand. For more information, please visit www.truenorthcannabis.com.

About Panag Pharma

Panag Pharma Inc. is a Canadian based bio-tech company focused on the development of novel cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of pain and inflammation. Panag believes that pain relief should be safe, non-addictive and above all; effective. The Panag Pharma team of PhD scientists and medical doctors are among the world's leading researchers and clinicians in pain treatment and management. They bring a combined experience of over 100 years in research and clinical care of people dealing with chronic pain and inflammatory conditions. Panag's development pipeline of pain relief products include topical, oral, and ocular delivery solutions for challenging molecules.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma TBP TBPMF JAM is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Their evidence-based scientific approach has enabled them to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what they do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians, and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Forward-looking statements

