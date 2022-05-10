Evogene Financial Results and Earnings Announcement Schedule for the First Quarter of 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. EVGN (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announces today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Dr. Elran Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Evogene's subsidiary, Biomica Ltd., will be joining the conference call to discuss Biomica's recent activity.
On the day of the announcement, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 AM Eastern time, 16:00 Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. Access to the call will also be available via live webcast through the Company's website at www.evogene.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial +1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The replay will be accessible through May 28, 2022, and an archive of the webcast will be available on the webcast link for the following twelve months.
About Evogene Ltd.:
Evogene EVGNEVGN)) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop novel products as follows: human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.
Contact:
Kenny Green
GK Investor Relations
E: evogene@gkir.com
T: +1 212 378 8040
SOURCE Evogene
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.