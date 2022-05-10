BBTV Holdings Inc to Host First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV BBTVF (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, May 16th, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 17th, at 7:00am Pacific Time/10:00am Eastern Time hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and Mr. Ben Groot, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details
May 17th, 2022, 7:00am Pacific Time/10:00am Eastern Time.
Participant Information
Access Code: 414621
United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.
To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will be available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/
Telephonic Replay:
Access Code: 329687
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada: 1 226 828 7578
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
May 17, 2022 20:15 ET – May 31, 2022 23:59 ET
About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. (www.bbtv.com)
[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.
Contacts:
Media Relations
Mark Funston
778-288-4950
mfunston@bbtv.com
Investor Relations
ir@bbtv.com
Contact:
Ron Shuttleworth
Partner
Oak Hill Financial Inc
(647)–500–7371
rshuttleworth@oakhillfinancial.ca
BBTV-F
SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.
