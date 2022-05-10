Planet Smoothie Warms up to Summer with Two New Boba Smoothies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is bringing two new smoothies to the mix this summer, each bursting with mango boba. Enjoy these new smoothies blended with fresh fruits, juices and nutrient-rich ingredients for a limited time.
For a sweet and citrusy zing, Bubble Trouble is blended with mango boba, strawberries, mango, lemon juice and orange juice. Keeping hot summer days smooth and cool is the Berry Poppin' smoothie made with mango boba, strawberries, bananas and orange sherbet.
"We are thrilled to offer two new boba smoothies this summer," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our mango boba smoothies deliver healthful benefits our smoothies are known for while capturing the bright and refreshing flavors of the season!"
Planet Smoothie stores nationwide will offer Bubble Trouble and Berry Poppin' Boba Smoothies for a limited time until September 5, 2022.
Promotional Smoothies:
- Bubble Trouble – mango boba, strawberries, mango, lemon juice and orange juice.
- Berry Poppin' – mango boba, strawberries, bananas and orange sherbet.
About Planet Smoothie
Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.
For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.
SOURCE Planet Smoothie
