Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas Announces The Move Into Its New State Of The Art Fertility Practice

Top Fertility Specialist Dr. Matrika Johnson is moving to a larger location to meet growing demand in providing personalized fertility care to patients throughout the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Matrika Johnson, a top-rated board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist, is moving her boutique fertility practice, Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas, into a new, larger space in May. Located in the same building as the current office in Midtown Charlotte, NC, the new office includes a state-of-the-art laboratory and will provide advanced, inclusive fertility care to patients throughout the Carolinas.

The new 11,000-square-foot facility will enhance Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas' treatment offerings, which include intrauterine insemination (IUI), infertility assessments, oncofertility, in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, and more. The new space will also enhance the practice's ability to provide in-person appointments. Previously, non-physical appointments were done only virtually. Now, patients will have the option to come in person for all appointments.

The facility will include a state-of-the-art IVF laboratory, which is scheduled to open in mid-June. The first embryo transfers for the new laboratory will begin in late June, with a full schedule slated for July and onward.

Before becoming the founder and Medical Director of Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas in 2020, Dr. Johnson made a name for herself as one of Charlotte Magazine's "Top Doctors." She is also the only female African American Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist in the greater Charlotte market. Dr. Johnson was inspired to open up a boutique fertility clinic because of her own personal experience as a fertility patient.

"As a fertility patient myself, I understand what my patients are going through and have built a practice that cares for patients the way I would want to be cared for," she says. "The new location allows my team and I to provide an even higher level of personalized care. It's really important to me that this practice provides a truly patient-centered experience."

Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas will open the new boutique facility and start seeing patients the week of May 16, 2022. The clinic will be located at 1918 Randolph Rd, Ste 410, Charlotte, NC 28207-1109. To learn more, please email info@fertilitycarolinas.com or call to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Johnson at (704) 247-2209.

