Life Sciences Software Market Value to grow by USD 2.55 Billion | High demand expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences software market research report by Technavio provides valuable insights to help enterprises advance in their business approaches. The report helps businesses deduce end goals and redefine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

A sample copy of this report is available upon request. The sample report consists of the following information:

Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis included in the full report.

Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market

Post pandemic recovery analysis

Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants

Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2020

Factors that define market characteristics

See for yourself and understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue.

View Our Sample Report Here

Frequently asked questions about this report:

What is the forecasted growth in the life sciences software market?

The global market size is expected to grow by USD 2.55 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.25%.

What is the YOY growth rate of the life sciences software market in 2021?

The global life sciences software market observed a YOY growth rate of 6.52% in 2020.

Which end-user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?

Based on the end-users, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.

Who are the key players in the market?

Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. are identified as the key players in the market.

What factors are driving the life sciences software market growth?

The growing focus on storing patient information is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Got more questions? Our analyst can help you find what you are looking for. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Competitive Analysis

The global life sciences software market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many regional and well-established players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Dassault Systemes SE partnered with Skidmore Group to deliver the first implementation of HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers in North America. Similarly, in April 2021, SAP SE and investment company Dediq GmbH announced that they had agreed to enter into a partnership in the area of financial services. The two companies would jointly expand the SAP financial services portfolio with a significant investment in new solutions.

Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches include:

Cegedim SA: The company offers medical software, pharmacist software, paramedical software, drug database as well as technological tools, specialized software, data flow management services, and databases.

Dassault Systemes SE: The company offers software for business processes, strategic planning, regulatory frameworks, and technological solutions.

Medidata Solutions Inc.: The company offers cloud-based platform of solutions, data analytics, and AI that enables efficiency and improves quality throughout clinical development programs by accelerating processes, enhancing decision-making, minimizing operational risk, reducing costs, and transforming trial strategies.

Download a Report Sample to identify other vendors profiled in the full report.

This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.

This report can be customized to suit your business needs. Our analysts are available 24/5 round the clock to assist you with any queries. Speak To Our Analyst Now

Customers who bought this report also purchased:

Medical Practice Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Healthcare Information Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Life Science Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cegedim SA

Exhibit 52: Cegedim SA - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cegedim SA - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Cegedim SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Cegedim SA - Segment focus

11.4 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 56: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 57: Dassault Systemes SE - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 59: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

11.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Model N Inc.

Exhibit 65: Model N Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Model N Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Model N Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Model N Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 73: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 77: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 78: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 79: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 80: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Segment focus

11.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 82: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Veeva Systems Inc.

Exhibit 90: Veeva Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Veeva Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Veeva Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Veeva Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-sciences-software-market-value-to-grow-by-usd-2-55-billion--high-demand-expected-in-north-america--technavio-301542618.html

SOURCE Technavio