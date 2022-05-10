ELAQUA MARINE UNVEILS VIDEO OF ALL-NEW ELECTRIC PERSONAL WATERCRAFT!

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With sustainable vehicles becoming increasingly popular, innovative startup Elaqua Marine is excited to unveil new material on its ground-breaking new electric personal watercraft. Packed with a host of innovative features, the 175 horsepower craft will be launched later this year, with customers able to reserve a unit now.
Built in the United States, the all-new electric watercraft from Elaqua Marine will offer users up to four hours of ride time on a single charge, allowing them to cover up to 81 miles. With the California Air Resources Board revealing that a traditional PWC can emit up to 7,000lbs of CO2 emissions each year, this innovative electric craft will minimize the impact users have on the environment.
To ensure the best experience on the water, the three-seat personal watercraft is equipped with a range of unique software options, including the ability to connect to Spotify and Tunein Radio, GPS, Rear-view camera, and radar sensors. There is also a drone addon that will allow users to capture their adventures.
The exciting new watercraft will be available towards the end of this year and will cost $16,500 with all features as standard. Pre-orders are available now, and further details on dealers and distribution will be announced soon.
Speaking on the launch, Owen Scholl at Elaqua Marine added, "The world of personal watercraft is changing rapidly, and we are really excited to be at the fore of this transformation, helping to make the sector cleaner and greener.
Our new electric craft has been carefully designed and built right here in the United States, and our experienced team has worked hard to ensure a vehicle that not only matches traditional fuel powered PWCs but exceeds them in style, comfort, and fun!"
To learn more about Elaqua and check out the photos and videos of the personal watercraft visit https://www.elaquamarine.com
