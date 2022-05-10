mCloud Signs First Key AssetCare™ Agreement Delivering Performance Analytics to Major Wind Power Developer in Europe

- First major AssetCare wind deployment since easing of pandemic restrictions in Europe
- Deploys new AI-driven digital twin enabling prescriptive maintenance that decreases downtime, increases long-term production, and maximizes long-term reliability of wind turbine fleet
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD MCLD, ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced a three-year agreement with a global wind power developer with operations in Europe, delivering the Company's AssetCare solution for wind turbine performance analytics. The agreement was signed on April 26, 2022.
The AssetCare for Wind solution in deployment uses cloud-based AI and digital twins to enable the prescriptive maintenance of wind turbines at over 40 wind farms representing approximately 1,200 MW in installed capacity across the UK and continental Europe. With AssetCare, the customer can leverage AI-driven insights to decrease downtime, increase long-term production, and maximize long-term reliability.
AssetCare pulls wind turbine performance data from SCADA systems and historians to provide a holistic view of wind turbine performance. Using AI, digital twins for every turbine and sub-system evaluate actual performance and operational behavior against the turbine's current and historical potential, enabling these turbines to be managed and maintained based on the performance of each turbine and the overall fleet.
"The uptake of AssetCare for Wind with this wind power developer in Europe further strengthens the value that we bring to wind turbine fleets seeking the use of AI and analytics to get the most out of their wind investments," said Nitin Kapoor, mCloud's President, UK and EMEA. "We look forward to working with this customer and other regional wind operators pursuing the digital transformation of their fleets."
Those interested in learning more about mCloud's AssetCare solutions for Wind are invited to visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.
With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.
mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on the Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE mCloud Technologies Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.