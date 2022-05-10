CAE to hold Investor Day on June 6-7, 2022 in New York

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CAE CAE – We are pleased to announce that CAE will be holding an Investor Day in New York on June 7, 2022.

This event, which will be held in person at the Lotte New York Palace, will feature senior management presentations, interactive demos, and various opportunities to exchange with CAE leadership team in attendance. Live webcast of the event's presentations will also be available.

Prior to Investor Day, CAE will also be hosting exclusive tours of its North East Training Centre, a premiere business aviation training facility located in Morristown, New Jersey, on Monday, June 6, 2022. These tours, aimed at investors, will also be open to media upon request.

For more information on this event, click here.

To register for this event, click here.

CAE's Investor Day is intended for capital market professionals, including financial analysts and institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

SOURCE CAE INC.