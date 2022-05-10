Zynex Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. ZYXI, an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Zynex management will be participating virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the Events section of the website at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7am ET.
Zynex management is also scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 12:15 PM ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com
