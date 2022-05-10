loanDepot announces first quarter 2022 financial results

C-suite expansion adds leadership strength to accelerate execution on strategies and create long-term shareholder value

Invested in recruiting in-market retail loan officers, growing purchase volume to 37% of total originations.

Announced launch of all-digital mello HELOC product.

Executed on cost reduction strategy, reducing total expenses by 13% during the quarter.

Market share decreased to 3.1% 1 due to the intense competitive pressure from decreasing origination volume.

Repurchased $97.5 million of senior notes due 2028 at an average purchase price of 87.9% of par

Reported quarterly total revenue of $503.3 million , diluted loss per share of $0.25 and adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.26 , reflecting lower rate lock volume and lower gain on sale margins, partially offset by lower expenses.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. LDI, (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the innovative consumer lending and real estate services provider that is using its proprietary mello® technology to deliver best-in-class experiences to its customers, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our results reflected the sharp and rapid increase in market interest rates, which led to significantly lower profit margins during the latter half of the quarter," said loanDepot founder and executive chairman Anthony Hsieh. "While we made progress toward our goal of reducing the expense base to align with earlier expectations, our volumes have continued to decline and expense reductions have not kept pace with the rapidly changing environment. Intense competition, lower volume and decreasing profit margins are putting pressure on the entire industry, which I believe creates long-term opportunities for loanDepot to outperform, less efficient, less diversified competitors.

"To accelerate execution on that goal, we recently announced an addition to our executive management team. Going forward I will assume the role of executive chairman, overseeing company strategy. Frank Martell has joined us as president and chief executive officer of loanDepot. Frank has over 30 years executive leadership experience, most recently as CEO of CoreLogic, and has also served on the board of directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association. Frank will drive daily operations with the company's executive management team reporting to him. I am excited for this opportunity both personally and for the company."

"I want to thank Anthony and the Board for this incredible opportunity," said loanDepot president and chief executive officer Frank Martell. "In twelve short years, loanDepot has become an industry leader with diverse origination strategies, innovative and proprietary technologies that drive customer acquisition, service and satisfaction, and exciting new products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Moving forward, we will remain laser focused on profitable revenue growth and driving for best-in-class operating leverage to create long term shareholder value creation. I believe loanDepot is poised to succeed through leveraging and expanding its unique lending and servicing solutions, driving cost productivity and process efficiencies and harnessing the collective energy and innovative spirit of the Company's dedicated team."

Martell concluded, "I recognize that there are short-term challenges facing the Company due to market conditions that will have adverse impacts on our profitability in the near term. We have made and will continue to make progress on reducing our expenses to reflect our new expectations for industry volume. As part of that plan and as part of our balance sheet and capital management strategies, we are suspending our regular quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future."

First Quarter Highlights:

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Rate lock volume $ 29,991,452

$ 34,761,321

$ 45,762,661 Pull through weighted lock volume(1) 19,800,045

23,025,038

33,462,355 Loan origination volume 21,550,731

29,041,625

41,479,151 Gain on sale margin(2) 1.96%

2.23%

2.98% Pull through weighted gain on sale margin(3) 2.13%

2.81%

3.69% Financial Results









Total revenue $ 503,311

$ 705,026

$ 1,316,008 Total expense 606,256

694,133

869,878 Net (loss) income (91,318)

14,732

427,853 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.25)

$ 0.05

$ 0.36 Non-GAAP Financial Measures(4)









Adjusted total revenue $ 504,606

$ 723,642

$ 1,241,441 Adjusted net (loss) income (81,732)

28,907

319,527 Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA (74,403)

63,747

458,098 Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.26)

$ 0.09

$ 0.99





(1) Pull through weighted rate lock volume is the unpaid principal balance of loans subject to interest rate lock commitments, net of a pull-through factor for the loan funding probability. (2) Gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by loan origination volume during period. (3) Pull through weighted gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by the pull through weighted rate lock volume. (4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and a reconciliation of these metrics to their closest GAAP measure.

Operational Results

Pull through weighted lock volume of $19.8 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022 resulted in quarterly total revenue of $503.3 million , which represents a decrease of $201.7 million , or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

for the three months ended resulted in quarterly total revenue of , which represents a decrease of , or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan origination volume for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.6 billion , a decrease of $7.5 billion or 26% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

, a decrease of or 26% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Our Retail and Partner strategies delivered $8.0 billion of purchase loan originations and $13.5 billion of refinance loan originations during the first quarter of 2022.

of purchase loan originations and of refinance loan originations during the first quarter of 2022. Our multi-channel origination strategy resulted in an increase of the less interest rate sensitive cash-out refinance and purchase volume to 83% of total production during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 75% of total production during the fourth quarter of 2021 and 43% of total production during the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 of $91.3 million as compared to net income of $14.7 million in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in rate lock volume and gain on sale margin, partially offset by a decrease in total expense.

as compared to net income of in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in rate lock volume and gain on sale margin, partially offset by a decrease in total expense. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 , our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate 2 increased to 72% as compared to the final recapture rate of 67% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 . This highlights the efficacy of our marketing efforts and the strength of our customer relationships.

, our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate increased to 72% as compared to the final recapture rate of 67% for the twelve months ended . This highlights the efficacy of our marketing efforts and the strength of our customer relationships. Adjusted (LBITDA) for the first quarter of 2022 was $74.4 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA $63.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA excludes the impact of fair value changes of our mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging results, and other non-core operating expenses.

as compared to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA excludes the impact of fair value changes of our mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging results, and other non-core operating expenses. Total expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $87.9 million , or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower personnel expenses, primarily lower commissions, and lower marketing expenses.

, or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower personnel expenses, primarily lower commissions, and lower marketing expenses. Total expenses included the following non-core items: $10.5 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, $2.7 million of severance expense, and $2.4 million expense to deboard servicing rights from our subservicer to our in-house platform.

Our outlook for the second quarter of 2022 is

Origination volume of between $13 billion and $18 billion .

and . Pull-through weighted rate lock volume of between $12 billion and $22 billion .

and . Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of between 160 basis points and 210 basis points.

Strategic Channel Overview

Our diverse origination strategy ensures we can serve customers in the way they want to be served, with the right mortgage professional, with the right product, at the right price, and at the right time. Complementing our origination strategy is our servicing portfolio, which ensures we can serve the customer through their entire mortgage journey.

Retail Channel





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Volume data:



Rate locks

$ 21,849,219

$ 27,751,625

$ 37,074,012 Loan originations

16,479,390

22,461,394

33,427,789 Gain on sale margin

2.24%

2.61%

3.25%



Partner Channel







Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Volume data:



Rate locks

$ 8,142,233

$ 7,009,696

$ 8,688,649 Loan originations

5,071,341

6,580,231

8,051,362 Gain on sale margin

1.07%

1.01%

1.85%



Our Partner Channel originates loans through our network of approved mortgage brokers, as well as a series of exclusive joint ventures with some of the nation's largest homebuilders and depositories, who market our broad spectrum of products utilizing our innovative mello® technology platform to efficiently underwrite, process and fund mortgage loans, while delivering an exceptional customer experience. During the first quarter of 2022, income from our joint ventures totaled $2.0 million, reflecting additional revenue opportunities from this unique origination channel.

Servicing





Three Months Ended Servicing Revenue Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021













Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

$ 198,996

$ (29,896)

$ 231,023 Other changes in fair value(1)

(77,122)

(98,516)

(118,106) Realized gains (losses) on sales of servicing rights

10,034

(1,536)

(95) Net (loss) gain from derivatives hedging servicing rights

(200,291)

11,280

(156,457) Changes in fair value of servicing rights, net

$ (68,383)

$ (118,668)

$ (43,635)













Servicing fee income

$ 111,059

$ 113,942

$ 82,568 (1) Other changes in fair value include fallout and decay from loan payoffs and principal amortization.







Three Months Ended Servicing Rights, at Fair Value: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,999,402

$ 1,836,694

$ 1,124,302 Additions

269,760

307,712

529,543 Sales proceeds, net

(312,849)

(16,592)

(674) Changes in fair value:











Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

198,996

(29,896)

231,023 Other changes in fair value

(77,122)

(98,516)

(118,106) Balance at end of period (1)

$ 2,078,187

$ 1,999,402

$ 1,766,088 (1) Balances are net of $7.8 million, $7.3 million, and $6.0 million of servicing rights liability as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021,

and March 31, 2021, respectively.











% Change Servicing Portfolio Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Mar-22 vs Dec-21

Mar-22

vs

Mar-21





















Servicing portfolio (unpaid

principal balance)

$ 153,385,817

$ 162,112,965

$ 129,709,892

(5.4)%

18.3%





















Total servicing portfolio (units)

496,868

524,992

414,540

(5.4)

19.9





















60+ days delinquent ($)

$ 1,444,779

$ 1,510,261

$ 2,125,573

(4.3)

(32.0) 60+ days delinquent (%)

0.9%

0.9%

1.6%





























Servicing rights, net to UPB

1.4%

1.2%

1.4%











The decrease in unpaid principal balance of our servicing portfolio was driven primarily by sales of $23.8 billion of unpaid principal balance during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2022, approximately 0.6%, or $898.5 million, of our servicing portfolio was in active forbearance. This represents an aggregate decrease from 0.6%, or $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

















% Change ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Mar-22

vs

Dec-21

Mar-22

vs

Mar-21 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 554,135

$ 419,571

$ 630,457

32.1%

(12.1)% Loans held for sale, at fair

value

6,558,668

8,136,817

8,787,756

(19.4)

(25.4) Servicing rights, at fair value

2,086,022

2,006,712

1,772,099

4.0

17.7 Total assets

10,640,248

11,812,313

13,298,356

(9.9)

(20.0) Warehouse and other lines of

credit

5,806,907

7,457,199

8,309,450

(22.1)

(30.1) Total liabilities

9,129,079

10,182,953

11,524,398

(10.3)

(20.8) Total equity

1,511,169

1,629,360

1,773,958

(7.3)

(14.8)



The increase in cash and cash equivalents from December 31, 2021 included $303.8 million in proceeds from the bulk sale of MSRs. A decrease in loans held for sale at March 31, 2022, resulted in a corresponding decrease in the balance on our warehouse lines of credit as loans sold exceeded loan originations. Total funding capacity with our lending partners decreased to $10.9 billion at March 31, 2022 from $11.8 billion at December 31, 2021. The funding capacity decrease of $0.9 billion was primarily due to the payoff of one facility and decreases on two existing facilities. Available borrowing capacity was $5.0 billion at March 31, 2022. Finally, we also repurchased $97.5 million of our senior notes due 2028 during the quarter.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 REVENUES:









Interest income $ 52,965

$ 74,854

$ 54,730 Interest expense (39,889)

(53,327)

(53,497) Net interest income 13,076

21,527

1,233











Gain on origination and sale of loans, net 363,131

566,022

1,133,575 Origination income, net 59,073

81,433

101,599 Servicing fee income 111,059

113,942

82,568 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net (68,383)

(118,668)

(43,635) Other income 25,355

40,770

40,668 Total net revenues 503,311

705,026

1,316,008











EXPENSES:









Personnel expense 345,993

406,739

603,735 Marketing and advertising expense 101,513

111,860

109,626 Direct origination expense 53,157

46,712

46,976 General and administrative expense 49,748

64,980

51,317 Occupancy expense 9,396

9,487

9,988 Depreciation and amortization 10,545

9,715

8,454 Servicing expense 21,511

22,337

26,611 Other interest expense 14,393

22,303

13,171 Total expenses 606,256

694,133

869,878











(Loss) income before income taxes (102,945)

10,893

446,130 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,627)

(3,839)

18,277 Net (loss) income (91,318)

14,732

427,853 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (56,577)

6,119

382,978 Net (loss) income attributable to loanDepot, Inc. $ (34,741)

$ 8,613

$ 44,875











Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.25)

$ 0.06

$ 0.36 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.25)

$ 0.05

$ 0.36

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 554,135

$ 419,571 Restricted cash 153,700

201,025 Accounts receivable, net 115,976

56,183 Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,558,668

8,136,817 Derivative assets, at fair value 351,097

194,665 Servicing rights, at fair value 2,086,022

2,006,712 Trading securities, at fair value 93,466

72,874 Property and equipment, net 108,135

104,262 Operating lease right-of-use asset 52,818

55,646 Prepaid expenses and other assets 116,338

140,315 Loans eligible for repurchase 389,140

363,373 Investments in joint ventures 18,559

18,553 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 42,194

42,317 Total assets $ 10,640,248

$ 11,812,313







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





LIABILITIES:





Warehouse and other lines of credit $ 5,806,907

$ 7,457,199 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 804,405

624,444 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 113,366

37,797 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase 389,140

363,373 Operating lease liability 67,681

71,932 Debt obligations, net 1,947,580

1,628,208 Total liabilities 9,129,079

10,182,953 EQUITY:





Total equity 1,511,169

1,629,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,640,248

$ 11,812,313

Loan Origination and Sales Data

($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Loan origination volume by type:











Conventional conforming

$ 15,712,273

$ 21,405,365

$ 35,169,216 FHA/VA/USDA

3,968,511

4,287,947

5,081,972 Jumbo

1,787,704

2,962,898

1,002,619 Other

82,243

385,415

225,344 Total

$ 21,550,731

$ 29,041,625

$ 41,479,151













Loan origination volume by channel:











Retail

$ 16,479,390

$ 22,461,394

$ 33,427,789 Partnership

5,071,341

6,580,231

8,051,362 Total

$ 21,550,731

$ 29,041,625

$ 41,479,151













Loan origination volume by purpose:











Purchase

$ 8,030,766

$ 10,013,662

$ 7,916,512 Refinance

13,519,965

19,027,963

33,562,639 Total

$ 21,550,731

$ 29,041,625

$ 41,479,151













Loans sold:











Servicing retained

$ 17,122,716

$ 22,996,748

$ 37,435,791 Servicing released

5,745,322

6,673,702

2,492,886 Total

$ 22,868,038

$ 29,670,450

$ 39,928,677













Loan origination margins:











Gain on sale margin

1.96%

2.23%

2.98%



First Quarter Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's Investor Relations website, investors.loandepot.com, to discuss its earnings results.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 440-6385 using conference ID number 2021948. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event, or can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the company's Investor Relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) as non-GAAP measures. We believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. They facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in hedging strategies, changes in valuations, capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the amortization of intangibles, which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, as well as certain historical cost (benefit) items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

We define "Adjusted Total Revenue" as total revenues, net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") and the related hedging gains and losses. We define "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" as tax-effected earnings (loss) before change in fair value of contingent consideration, stock compensation expense and management fees, IPO expense, and the change in fair value of MSRs, net of the related hedging gains and losses, and the tax effects of those adjustments. We define "Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share" as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding Class C common shares for shares of Class A common stock. We define "Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA)" as earnings (loss) before interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs on non-funding debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of MSRs, net of the related hedging gains and losses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, stock compensation expense and management fees, and IPO related expense. Adjustments for income taxes are made to reflect historical results of operations on the basis that it was taxed as a corporation under the Internal Revenue Code, and therefore subject to U.S. federal, state and local income taxes. We exclude from each of these non-GAAP measures the change in fair value of MSRs and related hedging gains and losses as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. We also exclude stock compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, management fees and IPO expenses as management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of "net interest income (expense)", as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on our non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) are not intended as alternatives to total revenue, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to the Company, or Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share or as an indicator of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Adjusted Total Revenue ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Total net revenue

$ 503,311

$ 705,026

$ 1,316,008 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and

losses(1)

1,295

18,616

(74,567) Adjusted total revenue

$ 504,606

$ 723,642

$ 1,241,441 (1) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.

$ (34,741)

$ 8,613

$ 44,875 Net (loss) income from the pro forma conversion of Class C

common shares to Class A common shares (1)

(56,577)

6,119

382,978 Net (loss) income

$ (91,318)

$ 14,732

$ 427,853 Adjustments to the provision for income taxes(2)

14,710

(1,512)

(101,221) Tax-effected net (loss) income

(76,608)

13,220

326,632 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and

losses(3)

1,295

18,616

(74,567) Stock compensation expense and management fees

2,309

2,220

60,076 IPO expenses

—

—

4,834 Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10,528)

—

— Tax effect of adjustments(4)

1,800

(5,149)

2,552 Adjusted net (loss) income

$ (81,732)

$ 28,907

$ 319,527

(1) Reflects net income (loss) to Class A common stock and Class D common stock from the pro forma exchange of Class C common stock. (2) loanDepot, Inc. is subject to federal, state and local income taxes. Adjustments to income tax (benefit) reflect the effective income tax rates below, and the pro forma assumption that loanDepot, Inc. owns 100% of LD Holdings.





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate

21.00%

21.00%

21.00% State and local income taxes (net of federal benefit)

5.00%

3.71%

5.43% Effective income tax rate

26.00%

24.71%

26.43%

(3) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses. (4) Amounts represent the income tax effect of (a) change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses, (b) stock compensation expense and management fees, (c) IPO expense, and (d) gain on extinguishment of debt at the aforementioned effective income tax rates.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding to Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding ($ in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to loanDepot, Inc.

$ (34,741)

$ 8,613

$ 44,875 Adjusted net (loss) income

(81,732)

28,907

319,527 Share Data:











Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class D

common stock outstanding

139,007,890

135,187,530

125,772,797 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class C shares to Class A

common stock (2)

181,035,804

185,521,379

198,537,418 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding

320,043,694

320,708,909

324,310,215 Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.25)

$ 0.05

$ 0.36 Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share

(0.26)

0.09

0.99

(1) Reflects the assumed pro forma conversion of all outstanding shares of Class C common stock to Class A common stock.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net (loss) income

$ (91,318)

$ 14,732

$ 427,853 Interest expense - non-funding debt (1)

14,393

22,303

13,171 Income tax (benefit) expense

(11,627)

(3,839)

18,277 Depreciation and amortization

10,545

9,715

8,454 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of

hedging gains and losses(2)

1,295

18,616

(74,567) Change in fair value - contingent consideration

—

—

— Stock compensation expense and management fees

2,309

2,220

60,076 IPO expense

—

—

4,834 Adjusted (LBITDA) EBITDA

$ (74,403)

$ 63,747

$ 458,098

(1) Represents other interest expense, which includes gain on extinguishment of debt and amortization of debt issuance costs, in the Company's consolidated statement of operations. (2) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights attributable to changes in assumptions, net of hedging gains and losses.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," which reflect loanDepot's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "potential," "continue," "may," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate" or "anticipate" and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on current available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks in the "Risk Factors" section of loanDepot, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions, financial results, as well as the anticipated development of the industry, may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in any forward-looking statement. loanDepot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About loanDepot

loanDepot LDI is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(949) 822-4074

gerdelji@loandepot.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Anderson

Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Relations

(949) 822-4024

rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com

LDI-IR

_________________________

1 Total market originations based on data as of April 13,2022, from the Mortgage Bankers Association

2 We define organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate as the total unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of loans in our servicing portfolio that are paid in full for purposes of refinancing the loan on the same property, with the Company acting as lender on both the existing and new loan, divided by the UPB of all loans in our servicing portfolio that paid in full for the purpose of refinancing the loan on the same property. The recapture rate is finalized following the publication date of this release when external data becomes available.

