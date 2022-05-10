PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MOJIX

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mojix Inc. ("Mojix" or the "Company"), a leading supply chain SaaS platform.
Mojix's item-level inventory management and traceability solutions are used by leading food & beverage, luxury brand, manufacturing, industrial, aerospace & defense, and retail clients across the globe. Founded in 2004 and with offices in the United States, Europe, and South America, Mojix provides a cloud-based platform for modernizing inventory and asset management to facilitate omnichannel order fulfillment, increase operational efficiency, improve inventory accuracy, and enhance the customer experience.
Pete Leibman, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said, "Our investment in Mojix will provide significant growth capital to accelerate the Company's product roadmap and pursue organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Mojix's track record as a leading item-level inventory management software platform is impressive and we look forward to partnering with management to expand the Company's technology capabilities, geographic footprint, and core industry verticals."
Dan Doles, CEO of Mojix, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our customers' use cases and our technology capabilities, as well as a compelling track record of supporting companies and management teams in driving innovation and building leading software platforms. We look forward to our partnership, which will position the Company to accelerate its rapid growth by expanding our team, supporting our traceability capabilities, and better serving our customers."
"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in high growth software platforms. Our investment in Mojix is also an important example of our broader focus on investing in well-positioned technology businesses serving durable, growing end markets. We look forward to supporting the Mojix team in their next phase of growth," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.
Mojix is a global leader in item-level supply chain intelligence software. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the United States, Europe and South America, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com
Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.
Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4800
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com
SOURCE Peak Rock Capital
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.