Insights on the Particle Size Analysis Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Fritsch, Beckman Coulter and Brookhaven Instruments Among Others

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particle Size Analysis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use; By Technology; By Dispersion; By Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 609.06 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



There major propelling factors are such growing investments in the R&D activities by the pharmaceutical segment, and constant developments of nanotechnology are gaining huge traction across the globe. Additionally, the execution of the mandatory government guidelines for the product quality and growing support of the government for the research of nanotechnology is also expected to drive the market demand over the forthcoming scenario.



The laser diffraction segment is dominating the global market with the highest revenue shares based on technology. The increasing number of initiatives for encouraging the adoption of laser diffraction, organization of the companies' training programs, and growing concern regarding food safety are leading the segment growth. Whereas the Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is showing the highest CAGR rate in the industry due to the increasing research activities in nanotechnology and growing penetration of the NTA majorly in the biotech and biopharma application is fueling the segment growth in the near future.



Market participants such as Fritsch GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bettersize Instruments Ltd., Brookhaven Instruments, Anton Paar GmbH, Horiba, Shimadzu Corporation, LS Instruments, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., TSI, Microtrac Retsch GmbH, Mettler Toledo, and Micromeritics Instrument Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Several leading players in the market are frequently launching products to gain significant prominence across the globe. For instance, in March 2021, REDSCAN PRO was the introduction by OPTEX. The product can be precisely spotted intruder to and offer detection range of 30x60m and other 50mx100m. There are no redundant overlaps by making rectangular as opposed to circular (fan-shaped) detection patterns, that offer great coverage for virtual wall applications like fence protection and facade, along with for virtual planes to cover open areas, roofs, and ceilings.



Key Topics Covered:



5. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, by Industry

9. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, by Geography



