Trumid Reports April Performance

Electronic bond trading platform announces monthly activity
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced trade volume and user participation metrics for the month of April.
April Highlights:
- Total ADV of $2.0B, up 83% from the year-ago period
- Second highest overall market share, up 72% year-over-year
- Increasing breadth of liquidity, average number of unique securities traded daily up 91% compared to April 2021
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network. The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy to use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.
Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.
Media Contact
Trumid Press, Trumid Financial, 1 2126180903, press@trumid.com
SOURCE Trumid Financial
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
