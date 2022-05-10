Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Old Ivy

Development Adds 394 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Buckhead Locale

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Old Ivy, a luxury apartment community located in the thriving Buckhead neighborhood.

The community, which features 394 apartment homes, is encompassed within a midrise and high-rise tower and sits at the corner of Lenox Road and Piedmont Road. Modera Old Ivy is part of a wider master development that includes the existing Prominence office building and an Element Marriott. First move-ins are anticipated for early June.

"This area of Buckhead is one of the city's most well-established commercial districts, and we look forward to adding to our presence in the area," said Patrick Chesser, senior managing director of development in Atlanta for Mill Creek Residential. "Residents will be within Atlanta's most prominent retail and financial corridors and will have direct access to an abundance of retail, dining and entertainment options. Modera Old Ivy will be a unique product offering in the area, and we're eager to deliver a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 3651 Lenox Road, Modera Old Ivy is built to a National Green Building Standard Gold certification level and features high-end finishes and a refined suite of amenities. Residents will be positioned in a commuter-friendly locale with the community sitting less than a half-mile from the MARTA rail, 500 feet from a bus stop and a quarter-mile from the Georgia 400 freeway. The prominent job centers in Downtown Atlanta and Sandy Springs are less than 10 minutes away. Additionally, the world-class retail options of Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square and The Shops at Buckhead are all less than a mile from the community.

Modera Old Ivy consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts. Community amenities include a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio, clubhouse, community-wide WiFi, demonstration kitchen, game room, rooftop deck, two pools including one rooftop pool, sauna, steam room, grilling area with outdoor dining, fire pit, coffee bar, library lounge with a reading terrace and landscaped courtyards. Residents will also have access to secured parking in a private garage with reserved parking and electric vehicle charging stations available, controlled guest-access technology, package lockers, dedicated bike storage, resident storage lockers and concierge services.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, private balconies, built-in desks and shelves, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures, pendant and under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, smart thermostats, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms are delivered with tile surrounds and linen closets. Residents will be able to access the homes via key fob and mobile app entry.

