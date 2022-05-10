Sundyne Showcases the Role its Pumps & Compressors Play in Today's Energy Transition at the HyVolution Event in Paris, May 11-12, 2022

Sundyne's Pumps & Compressors are widely used around the Globe for the Production, Distribution and Storage of Carbon-Free Hydrogen

PARIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of pumps and compressors, today announced its participation at HyVolution – the hydrogen event for energy, industry and mobility – taking place this week, May 11-12 at Porte de la Villette in Paris, France. Sundyne is exhibiting in Booth K14.

The HyVolution event brings together almost 300 exhibitors to showcase technologies for hydrogen processing and CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage). HyVolution offers a unique setting for identifying project initiators, and it provides an opportunity to network with service providers, end users, government authorities and market stakeholders who are actively involved in the production, distribution and storage of carbon-free Hydrogen.

Sundyne is exhibiting in booth K14 to showcase the important role its pumps & compressors play in today's energy transition:

Sundyne's PPI compressors are specifically designed to address the challenges associated with compressing H2 from low pressure levels (such as electrolyzer outlet pressure) up to the 1,000 bar levels that are required by today's vehicles that run on hydrogen.

Sundyne's LMC/BMC/LF-2000 series centrifugal, integrally-geared compressors are widely used for CO2 capture and for PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) blower applications.

Sundyne's ETFE-lined Ansimag pumps and HMD Kontro metallic pumps are widely used to pump water and chemicals for pH control into electrolyzers. Sundyne's magnetic drive sealless pumps feature a compact footprint (with no seals or seal support systems), which is important to accommodate space constraints on electrolyzer skids. Sealless pumps also eliminate the potential for leaks, and they are easier to install, operate and maintain.

"Today, every industry is seeking ways to reduce carbon emissions, and almost 40 different countries have already announced government-backed initiatives to research & develop carbon-capture strategies and to launch projects that use hydrogen as a feedstock for power generation," said Sundyne's Global Compressor Product Line Manager, Gregory Junot. "This week, we're showcasing our technology and helping attendees understand why Sundyne pumps and compressors are a preferred solution for CCUS and hydrogen applications."

To learn more about how Sundyne's pumps & compressors are used to process, transport and store hydrogen, please visit: https://www.sundyne.com/industries/hydrogen/.

