Dye & Durham is a proud sponsor of Sunnybrook's Women's Health Golf Classic

- Dye & Durham is a lead sponsor of Sunnybrook's Women's Health Golf Classic on May 30 at the Granite Golf Club in Stouffville, ON
- The tournament is a vital driver for Sunnybrook's ground-breaking research and development of women's cancer treatment
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") DND, a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, will be the Lead Sponsor for the Women's Health Golf Classic in support of Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre, taking place on May 30 at the Granite Golf Club in Stouffville, ON.
For nearly 20 years, Sunnybrook's Women's Health Golf Tournament has provided vital support for innovation, research and patient care initiatives for women with cancer at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres.
"This tournament has helped to pave the way for new and transformative technologies, treatment options and patient care programs that allow Sunnybrook researchers and clinical teams to provide more precise and personalized care for patients with cancer," says Matthew Proud, CEO at Dye & Durham. "As Dye & Durham expands our own footprint throughout the country, we are proud to partner with distinguished leaders of Canada's health-care sector."
For more information on the tournament, the Sunnybrook Foundation, and the Odette Cancer Centre, click here.
Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com
