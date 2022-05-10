Kinderhook Launches Primary Care Platform To Address Underserved, Rural Markets

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") announced today the formation of a new primary care platform focused on expanding access to care in underserved, rural markets. Kinderhook, in conjunction with the Platform's new CEO Benson Sloan, launched the company headquartered in Nashville, TN, and initially partnering with Smoky Mountain Urgent Care PC ("Smoky Mountain" or the "Company") Kinderhook both recapitalized the Company and provided significant additional growth capital to further invest in similar healthcare providers. The transaction represents Kinderhook's 57th healthcare-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Smoky Mountain opened its first family care clinic in 2013 which became Graham County, NC's first open-7-days primary care facility. Since then, the Bryson City, NC clinic has grown into a 4-location physician-owned group of family medicine clinics. Led by founder David Castor, M.D., Smoky Mountain serves rural communities in North Carolina which are designated as Medically Underserved Areas.
Smoky Mountain is the first transaction in Kinderhook's vision to scale a new multi-state primary care platform (the "Platform"). Through the Platform, Kinderhook will invest in rural family medicine providers to help them grow, adopt leading technologies, and utilize best practices to better serve their communities. Benson Sloan, previously an executive at naviHealth, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Platform. Additionally, David Castor, M.D. will join the Platform as Regional Medical Director.
"I am excited to join Kinderhook and work with Dr. Castor on expanding primary care access," said Benson Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of the Platform. "Our goal is to ultimately improve the lives of those living in underserved communities, which we believe starts with high quality primary care. We will enable providers by investing in their clinics to improve the overall experience."
"Kinderhook's vision of investing in health care for rural America and their experience in government healthcare programs made this an ideal partnership for our clinics and staff," said David Castor, M.D., Founder of Smoky Mountain. "This partnership creates tremendous opportunities to provide better care to the members of our communities."
"We are excited to establish a platform focused on expanding our rural healthcare system," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries. "I am looking forward to working with Benson Sloan, Dr. Castor and their teams to support the Platform's growth plan."
"Rural communities feature the highest patients per physician ratios, greatest frequency of hospital closures, and the most significant unmet demand for specialist providers. It is no secret that Americans living in rural communities have perpetually faced a variety of access barriers to high quality, convenient, and affordable primary care services," said Matt Bubis, Kinderhook Vice President. "We are extremely excited to work with Benson Sloan and his team to change the landscape for healthcare in rural America."
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Kinderhook. Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC served as legal advisor, and Merge Growth Advisors served as financial advisor to Smoky Mountain.
Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.
For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com
Smoky Mountain is a physician-owned group of family medicine clinics serving rural communities in North Carolina. Smoky Mountain Urgent Care is proud to serve its communities and patients with high quality, affordable and convenient family practice and other specialty medicine services.
For additional information about this transaction, please contact:
Chris Michalik
Matt Bubis
SOURCE Kinderhook Industries
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.