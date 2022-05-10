Mobius Therapeutics™ Customers to Advocate Use of Mitosol®

First use of social media platform by Mobius™ supports value proposition to end users.
ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, a St. Louis-based perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, will initiate a social media presence featuring interviews and live streaming of customers to support the value proposition of its flagship product, Mitosol®.
"Mitosol® customers have the option to purchase compounded copies of our approved formulation from pharmacies and outsourcing facilities," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics. "Their loyalty to Mitosol® reflects its inherent value to patients and caregivers. Providers need to hear real world views from their peers, not just company authored advocacy."
Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on demand utility.
"Real-world voices are indicative of real-world value," continued Timm. "We must listen to these voices, as they translate marketing into common vernacular. They tell us that with Mitosol®, everyone wins: the patient, the provider, and the American healthcare system."
About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:
Mobius Therapeutics is a commercial stage venture focused on sterile perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is the only formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Mobius maintains additional perioperative formulations in commercialization, as well as an active product pipeline. Please see full prescribing information at https://mitosol.com/mitosol-package-insert/.
CONTACT:
Ed Timm
Mobius Therapeutics, LLC
314-615-6932
Ed.Timm@MobiusTx.com
SOURCE Mobius Therapeutics, LLC
