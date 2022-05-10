Relay Payments Named One of Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces

Impactful mission and intentional investments in culture and people development among the top reasons Relay is a great place to work

ATLANTA , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relay Payments, the digital payment solutions provider transforming the freight and logistics industries, was named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list.

"Relay is achieving its ambitious goals through our high-performance culture built on feedback, recognition, and learning. Our team member experience is a true competitive advantage," said Relay Payments Chief People Officer Amy Zimmerman. "Our colleagues bring out the very best in one another and are committed to living up to our values and success criteria."

Relay's three core values are: Invent the future. Own the work. We're in it together. "This is how we express our commitment to being transformative, accountable and aligned," she said.

For nearly 40 years, Inc. magazine has recognized the best places to work among America's businesses. To be considered for the Best Workplaces list, employees of nominated companies were surveyed on topics including management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Benefits were also audited to determine an organization's overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Many of Relay's team members work remotely most of the time. "It can be a challenge to build and sustain a successful culture when people are distributed," Zimmerman said. "Our ongoing investments in our people and our culture include individual learning opportunities, an in-house performance coach, leadership and management development, and regular company-wide events and programs that include virtual participation to promote teamwork and strategic alignment."

Relay Payments also was recently named among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

