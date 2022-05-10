Locus appoints Ranadheer Velamuri as Senior Vice President of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, an order-to-delivery dispatch management platform for last-mile logistics excellence, saw Ranadheer Velamuri joining the leadership team as Senior Vice President - Engineering. Under his leadership, Locus will transform its technology team to expand and develop its leading-edge, enterprise-ready solutions for last-mile excellence.

Velamuri brings over 20 years of experience in building technology and technology teams for enterprises in logistics, advertising, retail, e-commerce, and data. In his previous role, he built the fulfillment platform at Tesco's retail business, bringing in new customer propositions and revamping existing platforms. A seasoned technology leader, Velamuri has grown and led teams that have built product platforms from the ground up, and carried out technology refreshes for leading organizations. Previously, he has held leadership roles with eBay, Microsoft, Yahoo, Oracle, Rakuten, and Deloitte across India, the US, Asia, and Japan.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, said, "Ranadheer's unparalleled understanding of the technology ecosystem, his exemplary approach to product engineering, scaling, and differentiation, and his impeccable track record for building and leading world-class tech teams make him an ideal fit for Locus. We are delighted to have Rana join us as we continue to innovate and solve increasingly complex logistics use-cases for the last-mile. His leadership will be invaluable for Locus to accomplish ever larger milestones on its hyper-growth journey."

Ranadheer Velamuri, Senior Vice President - Engineering, Locus, said, "It has been an exhilarating few months at Locus. Working with business teams across four continents and on a diverse set of logistics use-cases has come with a steep, but exciting learning curve. Growing and developing the technology team to continue differentiating Locus' unique IP in dispatch management and route optimization has been a fulfilling proposition and opportunity."

About Locus:

Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their logistics operations into growth centers by maximizing efficiency while delighting customers.

With over 650 million deliveries executed, Locus has helped businesses save over $200 million in transit costs, and offset 70 million kg in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio across clients like Nestle, Unilever, The Tata Group, Bluedart-DHL and others. www.locus.sh

SOURCE Locus