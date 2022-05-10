T3 MICRO, A LUXURY HAIR TOOLS BRAND BRINGS AN EDGE TO STYLING WITH THE NEW T3 EDGE

T3 Micro expands its portfolio of high-performance hair tools and launches the T3 Edge, a heated smoothing and styling brush with T3 PrecisionEdge Design for smooth, sleek results—with an edge.
VENICE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Micro, a leading developer and marketer of luxury hair tools, has unveiled its newest beauty innovation: the T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, powered by Rapid HeatIQ+ Technology. This intelligent, versatile styling brush glides through hair easily, delivering advanced heat precision for smooth results from root to tip. Engineered with a smart microchip that monitors temperature fluctuations, the T3 Edge features three digitally controlled heat settings for excellent consistency while styling every hair type and texture.
This mold-breaking styling brush – equipped with unique Precision Edge design – smooths strands, tames frizz, and creates waves, bends and flips with the stroke of a brush. Versatile, effortless styling for the cost of $149.
"Over two and a half years of development and hundreds of hours of testing across all hair types were driven by the goal to achieve superior styling results and a significantly improved experience in this category," said Jade Simmons, T3 Sr. Director of Brand and Product Marketing. "The PrecisionEdge design coupled with our Rapid HeatIQ+ technology make the T3 Edge a powerful all-in-one styling brush for easy-to-create styles that last."
The ceramic brush features T3 PrecisionEdge Design with tufted nylon bristles for better grip and tension, a heated edge for easily reaching roots or creating bends, and a shield for increased styling control while allowing hair to easily glide across the heated edge. The powerful ion generator emits 10 million negative ions per second to minimize static frizz, boost shine, and lock in style. ThermaTouch advanced insulation technology makes the back of the brush more comfortable to hold, while the CeraGloss surface and teeth reach optimal temperatures for sleek results.
About T3 Micro
In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and always-beautiful, healthy hair. A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.
For more information, visit www.t3micro.com/product/edge-heated-smoothing-styling-brush
MEDIA CONTACT:
Madison Shihadeh
Gear Communications
Cell: 208 720 5563
mshihadeh@gearcommunications.com
SOURCE T3 Micro
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
