Averna named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Averna was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian‑owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

By staying ahead of upcoming innovations and industry trends, Averna has seen solid growth this past year. The overall pandemic situation has forced many companies to pivot their operations and Averna was prepared to help its global customers through their manufacturing challenges. Conscious decisions to focus on medical devices, electrification market and industrial controls allowed Averna to deliver record results.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program "Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"I am delighted that our team is being recognized again for the incredible efforts they have made this year," said Francois Rainville, President and CEO of Averna. "It is a confirmation that our core values of teamwork and commitment, innovation and knowledge, performance and leadership, and customer satisfaction are the right compass. With 9 offices in 7 countries, our team has demonstrated its ability to bring its local leadership in Test & Measurement to international and world-class customers."

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize their impressive achievements in such a rapidly changing business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, life sciences, and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

For more information, please contact:

bestmanagedcompanies@deloitte.ca

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

Contact information

Myriam Duchaine

Marketing & Communications Director

Averna

+1 514-842-7577 x33494

myriam.duchaine@averna.com

SOURCE Averna