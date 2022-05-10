Spark Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May 2022

BERLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE LOV, a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences in May 2022:
Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference
- Presentation and fireside chat: Wednesday, May 11th at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT)
- Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors
17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
- Presentation: Tuesday, May 17th at 3:00 pm ET (12:00 pm PT)
- Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors
Spark management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event or through MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network's investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.
To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at either event, visit the investor relations section of the Spark Network's website at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/home.
About Spark Networks SE
Spark Networks SE LOV is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.
Contact
Investors:
Todd Kehrli
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
lov@mkr-group.com
SOURCE Spark Networks SE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.