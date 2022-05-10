Edible Flakes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029, States TMR Study

- Rise in consciousness among people on disadvantages of consuming sugar is bolstering sales in the edible flakes market
- Surge in vegan population in Europe is estimated to drive the regional market
ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edible flakes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Players operating in the global edible flakes market are launching new products in order to expand their product portfolio. Many companies in the global market for edible flakes are investing heavily in R&Ds to develop innovative products. For instance, enterprises are developing products in different flavors such as ginger, carrot, oats, muesli, and wholegrain. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global edible flakes market in the years to come, states a TMR study.
Edible Flakes Market: Key Findings
- Regulatory authorities of many countries around the world are executing stringent regulations on the percentage of sugar content in different food products. Hence, companies in the global edible flakes market are increasing focus on decreasing the levels of sugar in their products. This strategy is helping them to boost their sales numbers. Hence, the global edible flakes market is expected to gain the valuation of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029, note analysts at TMR.
- Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of healthy lifestyle has resulted in increase in adoption of food products with low or no sugar contents. Considering this trend, companies operating in the global edible flakes market are focusing on developing and publicizing their products as "sugar-free" or "low sugar." Such products are gaining popularity among people who prefer preservative-free, low-sugar, and products with natural flavors, notes a TMR study on the global edible flakes market.
Edible Flakes Market: Growth Boosters
- With a rise in understanding among people on ill effects of sugar on human body, they are inclining toward consuming sugar-free or low-sugar products. This factor is generating the demand growth in the global edible flakes market.
- The adoption of edible flakes is being increasing owing to growing awareness on their varied advantages including high nutrition and fiber content in these products. This factor is driving the sales growth in the global edible flakes market.
- The global edible flakes market is foreseen to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, owing to improving spending power of major populace from many developing nations around the world. Furthermore, rise in the trend of consuming organic food products is fueling the demand for edible flakes around the world.
Edible Flakes Market: Regional Analysis
- The edible flakes market in Europe is estimated to gain sizable business prospects, owing to rising vegan population in the region. Furthermore, launching of innovative and vegan-friendly products by market players is propelling the Europe edible flakes market.
- The North America edible flakes market is anticipated to gain profitable opportunities during the forecast period due to increase in inclination among regional populace toward consuming healthy and ready-to-eat processed food products
Edible Flakes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Post holding company
- Kellogg's
- Dr. August Oetker.
- Nature's Path Foods
- Quakers Oat Company
- PepsiCo Inc
- H. & J. Brüggen KG
- Nestlé SA
- Patanjali
- Baggry's India Limited
- Kellogg Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nature's Path Foods Inc.
- Marico Ltd.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Post Holdings Inc.
Edible Flakes Market Segmentation
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Product
- Corn Flakes
- Wheat Flakes
- Rice Flakes
- Flakey Oats
Sales Channel
- B2B
- B2C
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Traditional Groceries
- Online Retailers
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
