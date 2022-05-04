Gilbane | Turner Joint Venture in Association with HOK Selected for Design and Construction of New York Public Health Laboratory

$750 Million Laboratory Will Boost Preparedness for Future Public Health Crises, Retain Top-Tier Scientists

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company in association with design firm HOK has been awarded an initial contract to advance the creation of a new $750 million state-of-the-art public health laboratory on the Harriman State Office Campus Complex in Albany. New York Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement of the team's selection is an important step forward for the new laboratory, which will serve New York State's public health needs.

"Gilbane is honored to team with Turner and HOK to advance New York's public health preparedness," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. "We look forward to working with our team of building and design experts and partnering with the Hochul administration to deliver the state-of-the-art public health facility that New York deserves."

"It is an honor to partner with the State of New York as well as Gilbane, HOK, and the trade partners on this world-class facility that will help protect and improve the health of the people of New York," said Carl Stewart III, Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction. "It is so incredibly rewarding to collaborate on a project enhancing New York's capabilities to efficiently and effectively prepare for and respond to public health matters."

"HOK is excited to team with Gilbane | Turner and the New York State Department of Health, Wadsworth Center on this critical project for all New Yorkers," said David Schwartz, AIA, HOK's leader of Science + Technology in New York. "The Wadsworth Laboratory has been at the forefront of public health since its inception. This is a significant opportunity to redefine the future of public health for both New York and the country."

Gilbane | Turner and HOK have been selected for the design and construction of a new Wadsworth Laboratory that will consolidate operations currently spread out across several Capital Region facilities. The contract will be made up of several phases. This initial investment will explore options for a new basis of design, ranging from partial to full consolidation of Wadsworth facilities. A primary goal is to enhance the State's readiness to effectively respond to potential future public health crises.

The Wadsworth Laboratory, which played a central role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, focuses on a wide range of critical public health concerns, including responding to public health threats, studying emerging infections, analyzing environmental exposures, and licensing clinical and environmental laboratories, among many other critical responsibilities. Since its origin developing communicable diseases treatments in 1901 and the development of the Division of Laboratories and Research in 1914, the Wadsworth Center has grown to become the largest and most diverse state public health laboratory in the United States.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About Turner Construction Company

Our vision is to be the highest value provider of construction services. We deliver our services on complex and challenging building projects of all types and sizes throughout North America and in 30 countries around the world. We seek to make a difference in the lives of people, clients, and communities. We have earned a reputation for integrity, working safely, and driving innovation. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world's leading international construction service providers. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

About HOK

With offices around the globe, HOK designs buildings and spaces that respond to the needs of people and the environment. HOK designers are rooted in technical excellence, driven by imagination and focused on a solitary goal: to deliver solutions that inspire clients and communities. HOK's Science + Technology practice specializes in creating buildings and spaces that advance innovative scientific discovery.

