Assured Data Protection Named Winner of Rubrik's 2022 Partner Recognition Award for Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America

HERNDON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, announced today that it has been named Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner of the Year, North America, in Rubrik's inaugural Partner Recognition Awards. The Awards highlight partners that have demonstrated excellence in delivering Rubrik-led data security solutions and innovation to their customers.

Stacy Hayes, Co-Founder and EVP, Americas at Assured Data Protection said: "At Assured Data Protection we pride ourselves on expertise in everything we do. Time and time again, this has separated us from the MSP competition. Rubrik shares that philosophy, which is why we excel at offering backup, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions as a service to enterprises of all sizes in a way that's fast, simple, and easy to use. We're thrilled to receive the award and proud of the whole team for their continued hard work that enables us to provide the best possible service for our customers."

Assured Data Protection was Rubrik's first MSP globally and was the first MSP to receive RASP (Rubrik Authorized Support Partner) status. Customers receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. Customers span a wide range of commercial segments, including: financial services, legal, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. Assured Data Protection manages 400+ customer sites in more than 40 countries.

"I am thrilled to congratulate the winners of Rubrik's first-ever Partner Recognitions Awards," said Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels & Alliances at Rubrik. "Our partner ecosystem is the lifeblood of Rubrik and the value these partners bring to customers is tremendous. It is an honor to shine a light on the great work of our partners, and our combined efforts toward our mission to secure the world's data."

Winners of the Partner Recognition Awards were announced at the Rubrik Executive Partner Forum on April 26. The Forum brings together Rubrik leadership with its top partners to explore how organizations across a range of industries have implemented data security and resiliency to address cyber-attacks and the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Assured Data Protection will be at FORWARD, Rubrik's leading data security event, in San Diego, CA from May 16-18, 2022 - to book a meeting, please contact us at info@assured-dp.com.

