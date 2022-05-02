Findability Sciences Named Microenterprise Business of the Year

Boston-based firm is empowering enterprises to utilize Artificial Intelligence to solve critical business challenges

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Findability Sciences the 2022 Microenterprise Business of the Year for Massachusetts. The Massachusetts District Small Business Administration announced its list of honorees, with Findability Sciences among the list of highly esteemed small businesses. There are approximately 32.5 million small firms in the USA, comprising 99.9% of the firms in the country. These enterprises drive significant economic progress for the nation.

Findability Sciences earned the recognition as a global provider of enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, demonstrating exponential sales growth in sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, retail, professional services, financial services, and government.

"As a first-generation immigrant entrepreneur, Mr. Anand Mahurkar has demonstrated an inspirational spirit to succeed," said District Director Robert Nelson. "Through persistence, hard work and expertise with technology and innovation – Anand's story is a remarkable example of the entrepreneurial spirit."

Hailing from a small town in India, CEO and Founder Anand Mahurkar founded Findability Sciences to enable traditional enterprises the ability to harnesses the power of data, cognitive computing and AI to solve complex and critical business challenges. The company's proprietary offering, the Findability.ai Platform, enables organizations from diverse geographies and industries, to build their own intellectual property (IP) and data science capabilities while executing strategically to derive real financial return on investment.

"I am happy, humbled, and excited to receive this award on behalf of Findability Sciences," said Mahurkar. "The win for Findability Sciences further showcases the power of AI and its ability to help organizations remain relevant and profitable as the technology arms race heats up. Also, I am so proud of the entire Findability Sciences team – a group of innovative and creative professionals who have been instrumental in fostering the success of our company."

An expert in big data and contextual data technologies, Mahurkar has built a well-respected 30-year career in the innovation and technology sector. As a first-generation entrepreneur and immigrant to the United States, Mahurkar has been determined to build his own venture in advanced technology. His entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and consistency helped him establish Findability Science and in 2017, Mahurkar led the company into a joint venture with Softbank K.K. Soon thereafter, Findability Sciences announced series A funding by Softbank K. K. to address the growing needs of the Japanese market.

Over the years, Mahurkar has received many awards and accolades. In 2014, he served on the IBM Watson Ecosystem Partner Advisory Board and was named a Big Data Hero for IBM Big Data Magazine. Mahurkar has also served as a member of the Forbes Technology Council – an invitation-only community of leading Tech Visionaries who contribute to thought leadership content in Forbes magazine. Additionally, Financial Times recognized Findability Sciences as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2021.

Currently, Mahurkar is a Charter Member of TiE – Boston, where he is responsible for mentoring budding entrepreneurs. In December 2021, Mahurkar was honored with the International Achiever Award at Indian Achiever's Forum and was recognized for his outstanding and professional achievements in technology on the global level.

Mahurkar and Findability Sciences will be honored at the annual SBA Massachusetts Small Business Week Awards event on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at the Newton Marriott.

About Findability Sciences

An award-winning Enterprise AI company that harnesses the power of data, cognitive computing and AI to drive digital transformation in traditional enterprises by making them data superpowers. The company's proprietary offering, Findability.ai Platform, enables customers to build their own IP and data science capabilities while executing strategically to derive real financial ROI. Customized solutions have driven critical projects such as: Conversational Computing, Advertisement Efficacy Analyzer, Assessing Propensity to Pay, Forecasting apartment rentals and occupancy, supply chain optimization, and more.

Findability Science has been a Softbank KK Portfolio Company and JV Partner since 2018. As a leader in Enterprise AI, Findability Sciences's IP holdings include multi-modeling, low code prediction algorithms, NLP and Computer Vision among others. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices across the United States, Japan, Canada, India and the UK, the company has been serving global customers across Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Professional Services, Financial Services and the Government. https://findability.ai

