Help Pet Shelters Announces Debra Joseph Diamond Grant Program to Benefit Animal Shelters

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HelpPetShelters.com announced the Debra Joseph Diamond Grant Program to support the work of local animal shelters in the United States. Beginning with an initial $100,000, the program will provide multiyear support to help animals in shelters.
Debra Joseph Diamond, Ph.D. was a Wall Street money manager, author, medium, and animal lover. Following a high-profile career on Wall Street, Debra transitioned to a life of purpose and spirituality after discovering she was a natural psychic/medium and medical intuitive. She authored several books focusing on spirituality and has been featured in the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and other major publications. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins University. Debra provided remarkable insights for her clients who sought guidance in healing and personal growth.
Throughout her life, Debra always had a passion for animals, and it was her wish to have significant funds allocated to furthering the mission of improving the lives and welfare of animals.
The program is possible thanks to support from the Charitable Fundraising Council, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes giving to efficient charities.
"Local pet shelters are underfunded and rarely receive money from wealthy national animal groups," remarked Hailey Braun, Outreach Director for Help Pet Shelters. "The work of local shelters directly impacts the lives and welfare of desperate animals and deserves far greater support and awareness."
To date, Help Pet Shelters has given over $100,000 to help local shelters across the country. Help Pet Shelters is known for its "95% Promise"—95% of the funds it raises are given directly to local pet shelters with only 5% allocated to program administration.
Applicants to the program can apply at HelpPetShelters.com. Requests for more information or other inquiries can be made to braun@HelpPetShelters.com.
SOURCE HelpPetShelters.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.