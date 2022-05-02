The Birdcalls Group Launches Metaverse Hotel Disunne, a Virtual Space for Digital Travelers

As part of Birdcalls Virtual Real Estate Group holdings, they have launched their first metaverse offering; The Disunne, a virtual community space stylized as a luxury hotel.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Birdcalls Virtual Real Estate Group holdings, they have launched their first metaverse offering; The Disunne, a virtual community space stylized as a luxury hotel.

Webcam-upgrading your call by providing state-of-the-art encryption within a minimal knowledge architecture, BirdCalls Group re-centers user privacy and security as priorities in the new metaverse. "When everyone is equal and can communicate online safely, we can finally be vulnerable to explore our own ideas and virtual identities, and true connection and community can be built," a spokesperson for the company said.

With privacy and security being the basis of their virtual space, the Birdcalls Group returns to the original goals of the internet to be a place of creativity and refuge. Innovation and kinship can only happen when every participant feels safe, which is growing harder and harder in digital landscapes in which user data is the primary currency. When the few and powerful are in charge of building the metaverses of tomorrow, vulnerable groups or digital minorities are at risk of being left out of the march towards progress.

The Disunne is designed with the trappings and visual layout of a high-end hotel. Signs reminiscent of "Do Not Disturb" door hangers and posts cautioning users that this is a space of "digital luxury" playfully contrasts precise knowledge about security protocols and digital awareness with a sense of indulgence and relaxation. A four word key phrase is all that is needed to use the service, making it easy for even the most technologically challenged to feel confident in the hotel meeting rooms. The metaverse should be enjoyable for new actors in the space, not intimidating, and the team at the Birdcalls Group hope that the playful and familiar nature of the hotel will help users feel relaxed, pampered, and empowered through upgraded webcam tech. The Disunne digital hotel is one where digital pioneers can reevaluate relationships with technology, and reclaim power over their virtual spaces.

