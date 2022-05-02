Rapidan Energy Group Founder and President Bob McNally Welcomes Alex Munton as Rapidan's New Global Gas Service Director

WASHINGTON , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Bob McNally, Founder and President of Rapidan Energy Group:
I am delighted to announce that veteran natural gas and LNG expert Alex Munton will join Rapidan Energy Group on May 2, 2022, as Director of Rapidan's Global Gas Service. Alex comes to Rapidan after 15 years at Wood Mackenzie, where he led LNG research spanning the Americas.
The Rapidan team is thrilled to leverage Alex's global gas expertise with our existing China, Energy Transition, Energy Policy, and Geopolitical Risk Services, enhancing our integrated coverage of energy markets, policy, and geopolitics.
Alex has nearly 20 years of experience in global energy research. In his previous role, Alex specialized in LNG and global gas market analysis, with a focus on North America LNG supply. He advised clients on infrastructure investments, commercial structures, and contractual arrangements linking North American gas to world markets. Other areas of expertise include global competitive dynamics and the strategies of the major international LNG players, including IOCs, NOCs, and U.S. pure-play LNG companies.
Prior to this, Alex worked on Middle East upstream and LNG research in a similar role, but with a greater focus on the region's geopolitics and the strategic interplay between state and sub-national actors and international market participants.
Alex holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the Australian National University. He is based in Houston, Texas.
Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial market participants identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets. For more information, please visit www.rapidanenergy.com.
For more information on our Global Gas Service, please contact Phil Ovitt, VP, Business Development at: phil.ovitt@rapidanenergy.com or +1.512.550.4411.
SOURCE Rapidan Energy Group
