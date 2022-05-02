Cloudify Named Finalist for Best DevOps Tool in SIIA CODiE Awards

Cloudify's Environment as a Service offering being recognized as an innovative solution to connect ITSM to DevOps

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Cloudify, innovator in cloud infrastructure automation has been named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the 'Best DevOps Tool' category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Organizations scaling their cloud operations are realizing that current DevOps tooling significantly slows deployment of new features and updates. Cloudify removes these blockers by integrating and enriching existing automation and DevOps tools (i.e., Terraform and ServiceNow) while preserving adaptability for future infrastructure innovations and integrations to API-based DevOps tools.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Cloudify was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

One CODiE award judge said of Cloudify's performance, "Cloudify has the strongest orchestration life cycle management and extensible framework compared to all other frameworks."

Another judge said Cloudify's strengths include "end-to-end orchestration for legacy architectures and new, cutting-edge technology." The judge also remarked on Cloudify's "easy scalability and faster provisioning of the environment like dev, ctc, QA and production with reduced time lines." The judge called out the platform's simple, declarative, YAML blueprints and role-based access control, including a "framework [that] solves most complex and time-taking product lifecycle releases in less time and resources."

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA president Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

"We are seeing more and more organizations trying to integrate an overload of automation tools via scripts or manual work, struggling to connect ITSM to DevOps," said Ariel Dan, CEO of Cloudify. "Thus we are thrilled to be named as a 2022 SIIA CODiE award finalist for 'Best DevOps Tool' category, cementing a need for Cloudify's 'Environment as a Service' approach within a new DevOps world. We also offer DevOps engineers an easy way to evaluate Cloudify on our hosted solution, available at https://cloudify.co/download/."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Cloudify

Founded in 2016, Cloudify is an open-source DevOps automation platform delivering an 'Environment as a Service' technology that packages infrastructure, technologies and existing automation tools into certified blueprints. Cloudify is designed to manage heterogeneous cloud environments at scale and to bridge the gap between DevOps and IT Service Management processes. Visit cloudify.co to learn more.

