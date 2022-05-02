Combatting The Effects Of Staffing Shortages With An Engaged Pharmacy Partner -- Exclusive Genoa Healthcare eBook, Sponsored By OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS and Genoa Healthcare have published an eBook entitled, "Combatting The Effects Of Staffing Shortages With An Engaged Pharmacy Partner." This new resource is intended to help organizations learn best practices for successful relationships with pharmacy partners.
The rise of mental illness and substance abuse disorder has created unprecedented demand for care from behavioral health clinics and providers. At the same time, historic staff burnout and staff shortages leave behavioral health organizations unable to provide the necessary care.
A strong integrated pharmacy partner can make a dramatic difference for your clinic and the people you serve. By bridging the gap between medication needs and clinic visits, a pharmacy partner can play a vital role on your care team by boosting medication adherence and lightening the burden for your clinical staff.
This guide was developed by Genoa Healthcare to provide organizations with details on what services to expect from a pharmacy partners and tips on how to bridge the gaps left by staffing shortages. Find out how your team could benefit from adding an integrated pharmacy partner by downloading this free eBook at https://www.genoahealthcare.com/insights/news-releases/guide-combatting-the-effects-of-staffing-shortages-with-an-engaged-pharmacy-partner/
This eBook is being provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of Genoa Healthcare. To download, "Combatting The Effects Of Staffing Shortages With An Engaged Pharmacy Partner," and receive a list of the 12 services you should expect from your pharmacy partner, click here.
About Genoa Healthcare
Genoa Healthcare is the leading provider of pharmacy medication management services for individuals with behavioral health conditions and has been serving the community for more than 20 years. Today, Genoa Healthcare has hundreds of pharmacies located on site within community mental health centers across 47 states and the District of Columbia. Genoa Healthcare is part of OptumRx, a pharmacy care services company. Learn more about Genoa Healthcare.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
Contact: Stacey Fox, sfox@openminds.com
SOURCE OPEN MINDS
