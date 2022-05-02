USW Oil Workers Will Highlight Chevron Strike at Global Conference in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that on May 3, 2022, the union will sponsor a demonstration in support of members of Local 12-5 on strike against Chevron at the Milken Institute's 2022 Global Conference, where Chevron Executive Vice President Mark Nelson will be speaking.
Union members will join supporters, including members of USW Local 675 from Marathon in Carson and other activists, to spread the message that Chevron needs to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract at the Richmond refinery so that workers can return to their rightful jobs.
About 500 members of USW Local 12-5 have been on strike against Chevron's unfair labor practices since March 21, 2022.
Chevron has insisted on proposals that will compromise safety, and USW members chose to strike after rejecting the company's "last, best and final" contract ultimatum.
Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities
WHO:
USW members, local and international union leaders, community activists and other supporters
WHAT:
Rally at the Milken Institute Global Conference to call for Chevron to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract in Richmond
WHEN:
8-10 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022
WHERE:
The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Calif.
More information, contact: Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, tmontana@usw.org
SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)
