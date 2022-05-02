LAS VEGAS and No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies World -- Dell Technologies DELL and Snowflake SNOW, the Data Cloud company, will work together to connect data from Dell's industry leading enterprise storage portfolio1 with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will help customers have greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements, and easily turn data into insights.
Once available, Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.
"As the industry leader in data storage, Dell Technologies provides customers with the tools needed to derive insights from their data wherever it resides," said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. "With the industry's first collaboration between on-premises storage systems and the Snowflake Data Cloud, we are able to expand Dell's SaaS provider ecosystem for data insights on-premises and in public clouds."
"Snowflake's mission is to mobilize the world's data by empowering organizations to eliminate silos and bring data together to unlock more value and deeper insights," said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake senior vice president of product. "This collaboration with Dell will allow organizations to gain more value from their on-premises data while leveraging the performance and simplicity of Snowflake's platform and the powerful collaboration capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud."
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies DELL helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
About Snowflake
Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.
1 IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 2021Q4, March 22, 2022
