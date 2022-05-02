CO2Meter, Inc. "Leading Source" in Gas Detection Devices, Announces Acquisition of GasLab.com

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2Meter Inc., a worldwide designer and manufacturer of high-quality gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, has announced the acquisition of GasLab.com, a leader in oxygen gas sensing and monitor technology, to further expand on CO2Meter's leadership in gas detection markets.

"GasLab's business model and products allows CO2Meter to expand its technical proficiency and quality product offerings in conjunction with CO2Meter's current portfolio. It also allows CO2Meter to market and sell to a new customer base. When CO2Meter integrates our already market leading carbon dioxide products with GasLab's excellence in oxygen sensing and niche gas monitoring, we know we have created a more diversified business that can support every customer application," noted CO2Meter CEO, Travis Lenander.

"We are so excited to be able to make the GasLab acquisition in only our sixteenth year in business. To be able to complete an acquisition like this at this stage in our business is transformational. I'm delighted for our organization and our employees to have such a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow the business and to delight our current and new customers with this expanded product portfolio," added Lenadner.

About CO2Meter: Often identified as a leading source for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for customers. Since its incorporation in 2006 CO2Meter works diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners. ­­By providing unique, high quality, sensors and devices CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public.

