Four Alberta Brewpubs Collaborate to Support First Responders

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - After selling out in just days in 2021, Last Best Brewing & Distilling (Calgary), Campio Brewing Co. (Edmonton), Banff Ave Brewing Co., and Jasper Brewing Co., have come together once again to release First Call – a charity collaboration brew to honour and support Alberta's first responders.

Inspired by the difficulties faced every day by first responders, only intensified by the global pandemic, the breweries wanted to show their gratitude for the tireless work and invaluable impact these individuals have on our communities. The four brewpubs came together with industry partners Canada Malting, Country Malt Group, Precision Label Ltd., and Last Spike Brewery to raise awareness and say thank you in the best way they know how – by brewing craft beer.

Soon available at retailers throughout Alberta, First Call is an approachable blood orange IPA with notes of tangerine, grapefruit and lime, with a blood orange twist. The name First Call is a reminder of the integral work of first responders – the first call you make on your worst day, and a playful twist on the term "last call."

"We were overwhelmed with the gracious support from our community last year, so we're thrilled to share this brew with Albertans again," says Ray Burton, General Manager of Last Best. "Given its popularity in 2021, we've doubled our batch size to get this beer in as many hands as possible to continue to raise money for these first responders charities."

Funds from every sale of First Call will be donated to charity support systems that directly serve Alberta's first responders, including $1 from each 4-pack going to Legacy Place Society, an emotional support service for first responders. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from draught sales at each brewpub will help a local charity in each community.

First Call will be available for purchase at each brewpub and at liquor stores across Alberta in early May.

About:

Jasper Brewing Co. (2005), Banff Ave Brewing Co. (2010), Last Best Brewing & Distilling (2014), and Campio Brewing Co. (2018) are part of the Bearhill family of food and beverage companies. Bearhill continues to grow an exciting family of brewpubs, and craft beer and distilled products that reflect the communities they are proud to be a part of.

SOURCE Bearhill