The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce more than one million dollars for the development of the Saint-André-Avellin library

SAINT-ANDRÉ-AVELLIN, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Families, Minister responsible for the Outaouais Region and Member of National Assembly for Papineau, Mathieu Lacombe, are pleased to announce $1,007,100 in funding for the renovation and redevelopment of the Saint-André-Avellin municipal library.

Considered the cultural hub of the MRC Papineau, Saint-André-Avellin is also one of the service centers of the Outaouais Region. The project provides for the expansion of the town hall to house the library and the acquisition of specialized equipment. The planned size of the library, nearly 460 m², will meet the needs of users. With this new facility, Saint-André-Avellin will be able to offer services adapted to various client groups (young people, teenagers, adults, seniors, families) that will contribute to their cultural, social and economic development. It will be an essential place of civic life where spaces for collections, technology and entertainment will be combined, to create a dynamic and lively environment.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing over $503,550 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $503,550 through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). The City of Saint-André-Avellin will contribute $431,700 to the project.

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and benefit from rich experiences or simply safe infrastructure on which they can rely. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The citizens of La Petite-Nation have much to celebrate! We are pleased to announce the redevelopment of the municipal library in Saint-André-Avellin. Thanks to this modern infrastructure, residents of all ages will be able to learn and make new discoveries."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to benefit from a library adapted to today's needs and realities. This project perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is working to make culture ever more accessible and to bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec."

Nathalie Roy, minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news, that meets the region's needs for modern and quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of more than $500,000 for the expansion and redevelopment of the Saint-André-Avellin municipal library directly contributes to improving the quality of life of families in the region. Residents of all ages will likely want to take advantage of these state-of-the-art facilities, which I am sure many of them will visit!."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families, Minister responsible for the Outaouais Region and MNA for Papineau

"This investment from the federal and provincial levels of government is excellent news for the municipality of Saint-André-Avellin. The expansion of our library, which we've been hoping to realize for several years, will meet our citizens' expressed needs. Once the construction is completed, I am delighted that our families, students and seniors will benefit from a richer experience."

Jean-René Carrière, Mayor of Saint-André-Avellin

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

The Government of Quebec's Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

