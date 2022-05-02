ACORE Announces New Executive Vice President of Policy and Programs

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that José Zayas will join the organization on May 16 as the Executive Vice President of Policy and Programs.
WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that José Zayas will join the organization on May 16 as the Executive Vice President of Policy and Programs. José will lead ACORE's policy and programmatic activities, playing a key role in ACORE's continued growth. In this position, he will work closely with ACORE's Board, staff, and member companies to deploy ACORE's integrated policy and program agenda.
Zayas is an experienced and respected clean energy leader with a demonstrated track record of accomplishment over his 25 years in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining ACORE, he was a Senior Vice President of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, overseeing their innovation, project management and partnership portfolio. Zayas also previously served as Executive Director of the Wind and Water Power Technologies Office at the U.S. Department of Energy, where he led efforts to improve performance, lower costs, and accelerate deployment of renewable technologies.
"We are delighted to welcome José Zayas to the ACORE leadership team," said ACORE President and CEO Gregory Wetstone. "José's deep technical and policy background and his leadership experience in government and the private sector will be tremendous assets for ACORE and our members as we work to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy."
"I am thrilled to join ACORE's leadership team at such a pivotal moment to continue to shape our nation's energy future," said Zayas. "ACORE has played a critical role in the extraordinary growth of the renewable energy sector over the past two decades, and I look forward to working with the organization's exceptional staff and influential member companies to secure the renewable energy future Americans want and need."
Media Contact
Alex Hobson, ACORE, 2025940706, hobson@acore.org
SOURCE ACORE
