LYNX AIR CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF FLIGHTS TO KELOWNA

To kick off the celebration, Lynx is offering up to 50% off all Kelowna flights.
KELOWNA, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kelowna International Airport (Kelowna Airport) welcomed Lynx Air (Lynx) CEO Merren McArthur for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Lynx's launch of services to Kelowna.
Lynx is currently operating two flights a week from Kelowna to each of Calgary and Vancouver. As of June 29, Lynx will increase its service to Calgary to three flights per week, taking the airline's total flights in and out of Kelowna to 10 flights and 1,890 seats per week. As part of Lynx's commitment to making air travel affordable for all Canadians, the airline is offering fares as low as $39* to and from Kelowna.
Lynx took to the skies just over three weeks ago and has been rapidly expanding its network since. Canadians can now book flights to 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.
To commemorate Lynx's growing presence in Kelowna, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale and is offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Kelowna. The sale will run from May 2 and will end on May 4 at 10:59 PST. For full sale details, and to reserve discounted seats, please visit FlyLynx.com.
"We are proud to be the airline that links Canadians to wonderful destinations like Kelowna," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Whether you are traveling to catch up with friends and family, or to experience the natural beauty of the Okanagan region, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience for an affordable price."
"We are so happy to be able to welcome Lynx Air to YLW and provide our passengers with more options when flying out of Kelowna," says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. "I am pleased to see that Lynx is already expanding their service offerings to Calgary, which is one of our most popular routes."
Round Trip Market
Service Starts
Weekly Frequencies
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
April 7, 2022
7x
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
April 11, 2022
4x
12 x (from June 28)
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
April 15, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
April 15, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
April 19, 2022
2x
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
April 19, 2022
2x
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
April 28, 2022
7x
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
May 5, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
May 12, 2022
2x
Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL
June 28, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
June 29, 2022
2x
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
June 30, 2022
3x
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS
June 30, 2022
2x
Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
July 28, 2022
7x
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date
Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.
Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offer advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.
SOURCE Lynx Air
