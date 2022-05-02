LYNX AIR CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF FLIGHTS TO KELOWNA

To kick off the celebration, Lynx is offering up to 50% off all Kelowna flights.

KELOWNA, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kelowna International Airport (Kelowna Airport) welcomed Lynx Air (Lynx) CEO Merren McArthur for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Lynx's launch of services to Kelowna.

Lynx is currently operating two flights a week from Kelowna to each of Calgary and Vancouver. As of June 29, Lynx will increase its service to Calgary to three flights per week, taking the airline's total flights in and out of Kelowna to 10 flights and 1,890 seats per week. As part of Lynx's commitment to making air travel affordable for all Canadians, the airline is offering fares as low as $39* to and from Kelowna.

Lynx took to the skies just over three weeks ago and has been rapidly expanding its network since. Canadians can now book flights to 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

To commemorate Lynx's growing presence in Kelowna, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale and is offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Kelowna. The sale will run from May 2 and will end on May 4 at 10:59 PST. For full sale details, and to reserve discounted seats, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"We are proud to be the airline that links Canadians to wonderful destinations like Kelowna," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Whether you are traveling to catch up with friends and family, or to experience the natural beauty of the Okanagan region, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience for an affordable price."

"We are so happy to be able to welcome Lynx Air to YLW and provide our passengers with more options when flying out of Kelowna," says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. "I am pleased to see that Lynx is already expanding their service offerings to Calgary, which is one of our most popular routes."

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 4x

7x (from April 18) 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x

4x (from May 5) Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 29) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 28, 2022 7x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

