Panitch Schwarze Welcomes Summer Associate Riya Chaudhari to the Firm

Riya Chaudhari has joined the firm as a Summer Associate

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia IP law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Riya Chaudhari has joined the firm as a Summer Associate.

Chaudhari is currently a law student at Baylor University School of Law. She has served as a registered patent agent for Quarles and Brady, where she conducted patent searches and assisted intellectual property clients with drafting and prosecution of domestic and foreign patent applications.

She has also served as a research assistant at the Medical College of Wisconsin and the University of Chicago, where she constructed algorithms to assist with cancer detection and conducted research regarding image reconstruction techniques.

Chaudhari earned her bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering, with honors, from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Media Contact

Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel Communications, 215-340-0480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP