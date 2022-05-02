OpenLocker Announces Legendary Racing Prospects NFT Collection Now for Sale on the OpenStable Platform with Leading Contenders in the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks

RED BANK, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLocker Inc. has launched the OpenStable marketplace, a fan-friendly blockchain platform to engage the next generation of thoroughbred racing fans. The first limited edition series in the Legendary Racing Prospects Collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) includes Epicenter, Echo Zulu and Cocktail Moments. Other horses will be released this week.

Ownership of an NFT allows entry into an exclusive community with access to information, memorabilia and experiences so fans can follow a horse over the course of its career. The OpenStable platform makes buying a digital collectible easy and accepts credit/debit cards along with cryptocurrency. To connect the digital technology to the physical world, a "Platinum Card" will be sent to all NFT holders. This metal wallet-size card will be hand signed by the connections of the horse.

For purchases made prior to race day, NFT holders will also receive a $2 tote ticket from Churchill Downs and have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win paddock passes. The perks and privileges will continue throughout the year and include winner's circle invitations, barn visits, horse shoes, exclusive information platform and digital rewards.

"Racing fans will be able to access real life experiences with digital collectibles and receive authenticated physical tokens for a fully immersive journey," said Brian Klatsky, President of OpenLocker.

OpenLocker has established a media partnership with Horse Races Now which has a free easy-to-use App and website that allows users to follow their favorite horses, trainers, racetracks, and jockeys.

"We are excited to partner with OpenStable to make horse racing more accessible and engaging to younger fans of the sport who are interested in being part of the community," said Kenny McPeek, founder of Horse Races Now and trainer of Smile Happy and Cocktail Moments.

A collection of NFTs featuring jockeys and trainers will be released this summer. For more information, visit openstable.io.

About OpenLocker, Inc. and OpenStable

OpenLocker is developing a user-friendly NFT platform for athletes to monetize their fan engagement with innovative digital collectibles. OpenStable is dedicated to empowering the next generation of racing fans with access to their favorite equine athletes and the best experience that the racing industry has to offer with innovative digital collectibles.

