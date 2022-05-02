BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS LAUNCHES CULTURAL COCKTAILS

Celebrating 15 Years with Berkshire Arts Organizations
SHEFFIELD, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) Cultural Cocktails program will kick off the distillery's 15th anniversary celebration on Memorial Day weekend. Engineered to unite and honor local partners, at a time when many have suffered due to the pandemic, this tribute to the arts centers around classic cocktail recipes, inspired by world-class Berkshire cultural institutions.
Pioneering a craft cocktail movement as another way to experience the Berkshires, BMD will generate excitement among entertainment, culinary and hospitality industries. Named in partnership with arts organizations, cocktails highlight performances, exhibitions, works of art and more.
"BMD's Cultural Cocktails program is a tribute to the remarkable culture we celebrate here in the Berkshires," said Chris Weld, founder of BMD. "We are so fortunate to live in a region of creative, inspiring institutions and BMD is honored to be a part of a supportive community that cherishes art, culture and the crafting of a great cocktail."
Cultural Cocktails will be featured at bars, restaurants and cultural institutions and as the signature drink at summer events. In addition, BMD will serve Cultural Cocktails from the distillery's outdoor cocktail bar.
Participating cultural organizations include Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Botanical Garden, Berkshire International Film Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, Community Access to the Arts, The Clark, Hancock Shaker Village, Jacob's Pillow, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, MASS MoCA, The Mount, Norman Rockwell Museum, Shakespeare & Company, Tanglewood, The Trustees and Williamstown Theatre Festival.
"Francine Clark and her husband, Sterling, fell in love with Williamstown at first sight and busily created the Clark Art Institute as a place where everyone could enjoy the exceptional gift of experiencing great art in a setting of profound natural beauty," said Vicki Saltzman, The Clark's director of communications. "More than 60 years later, her legacy is gilded by the honor of inspiring those crafty connoisseurs at Berkshire Mountain Distillers to create The Sweet Francine. Tinged with golden honey in honor of the busy bees who live on the museum's rooftop and touched by a splash of tea worthy of any of the more than 300 teacups in our collection, we raise our glass to our very own savvy, stylish and sweet Francine Clark!"
Visit BMD's Cultural Cocktails site for details. The distillery, located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, is open daily.
SOURCE Berkshire Mountain Distillers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.