Cosori Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022 List

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync's home cooking essentials brand, Cosori, the #1 air fryer brand* has been selected as Newsweek's list of America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 30, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.
"As the premier kitchen appliance company, offering products with advanced smart technology, we strive to promote solutions to a healthier and more user-friendly way of cooking", said Grace Yang, CEO of parent company VeSync. "Winning this award signifies that our innovative air fryers have helped individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and has improved their overall lifestyle."
America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022 were identified via online reviews and ratings based on nine product-specific aspects: Performance, Convenience, Experience, Value for Money, Quality, Design, Service, Safety, and Set-Up. Using ReQiew, Statista's proprietary online review analysis software, over 4 million reviews and ratings were collected and analyzed to determine the top home and garden brands.
Cosori is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Home & Garden Brands 2022. To learn more about Cosori and its assortment of premier cooking essentials, please visit Cosori.com.
About Cosori
Launched in 2016, Cosori offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Cosori has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Cosori.com.
*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales
