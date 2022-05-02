Show your Star Wars spirit on Alaska Airlines and board early this 'May the Fourth'

Guests wearing their favorite Star Wars clothing on any May 4 flight will enjoy priority boarding
SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all Star Wars fans: If you have a flight on Alaska Airlines on May 4, 2022, you might want to break out your vintage Luke Skywalker T-shirt, way too cool BB-8 ballcap or even that Darth Vader cape. To celebrate the Star Wars fan day of "May the Fourth (be with you)," we're offering guests who wear their favorite Star Wars gear the chance to board early.
"Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines. "Whether you're traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!"
The one-day priority boarding promotion can be enjoyed by all guests on any Alaska Airlines flight throughout our network on Wednesday, May 4. When a guest wears any clothing item Star Wars-related, they'll be able to board their flight just after Group B (which could stand for, say, Boba Fett). Guests should listen closely to the announcements by gate agents.
Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program, our guests can earn and redeem miles to more than 1,000 destinations on 23 airlines that are oneworld members and our additional airline partners.
About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on 23 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group ALK.
SOURCE Alaska Airlines
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.