Andrew Holloway Joins Woodruff Sawyer as Vice President, Surety

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer has announced Andrew Holloway has joined the firm as Vice President, Surety. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Andrew was Regional Manager at Hartford Bond for 17 years, working in both Southern and Northern California.
Andrew brings deep construction industry expertise to Woodruff Sawyer's robust Construction, Real Estate, and Surety group. At Woodruff Sawyer he will leverage past managerial and underwriting experience working with local and national contractors to provide technical value to existing customers, while also contributing to national growth objectives. Andrew will be based in Woodruff Sawyer's Walnut Creek, CA offices.
Holloway says, "I've worked with the Woodruff Sawyer team very closely for over a decade. They are passionate about the clients they have cultivated over their 100-year history and have deep carrier relationships built on trust and results. Their commitment to customers, independence, people, and long-term perpetuation of their business has created a culture that I could not pass up an opportunity to be part of."
Mark Munekawa, Senior Vice President, Surety Manager adds, "Andrew was a long-term partner on the underwriting side and as a result, adds a much-valued continuity to our client relationships. That, and his depth of experience in surety make him an excellent addition that will benefit both our team and clients."
About Woodruff Sawyer
As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.
SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.