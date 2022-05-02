NIH's All of Us Research Program Restarts Nationwide Journey Tour after Two-Year Pandemic Pause; Enrolling New Participants for Historic Biomedical Database in Kentucky (5/3-5/13)

Louisville, KY: 5/3-5/6, 12pm-5pm, at the Jefferson Mall (4801 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219)
Lexington, KY: 5/10 & 5/13, 11am-5pm, and 5/11 & 5/12, 11am-6pm, at the Transylvania University (469 North Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508)
WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.
Since the program launched in 2018, the mobile exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. In Kentucky, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. With more enrollment and representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the community.
EVENT DETAILS:
- All of Us tour managers will be available for interviews before the event or at the event via Zoom or phone.
- Journalists are welcome to shoot B-roll and take photos at the event.
- The mobile exhibit features hands-on activities to learn more about the program, including a digital gaming hub, an augmented reality experience, and more.
- Only adults aged 18+ are able to register for the program at this time.
- COVID-19 safety guidelines:
- All staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Staff and attendees are required to wear masks, social distance, sanitize hands, and complete temperature screenings and digital tracing forms.
- All surfaces are cleaned pre-, during, and post-event to reduce any possible contamination.
ABOUT ALL OF US:
More than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps, and over 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.
For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov. | To sign up, visit joinallofus.org.
SOURCE All of Us Journey
