UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Fire Extinguishers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Hyprex Fire Extinguishers identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. These fire extinguishers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Hyprex Rapid Cooling Nano Technology Fire Extinguisher
Remedy: This product should be removed from service. UL recommends that users keep a UL Certified fire extinguisher in a readily accessible location to use in the event of a fire.
Identification on the Products:
The unauthorized UL Certification Mark appears on the extinguisher above the barcode.
Hyprex
Rapid Cooling Nano Technology
Fire Extinguisher
Model Hyprex 460
Manufactured by Ominyo
Photos:
FOR PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT UL.COM
Known to be Distributed by: Omniyo PTE LTD, Omniyo SDN BHD, and other online sellers on eCommerce platforms.
About UL
UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions, and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security, and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.
Peyton Zylke
Corporate Communications
UL
847.226.3483
Peyton.Zylke@ul.com
Release No. 22PN-05
SOURCE UL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.