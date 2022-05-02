Ron Jaworski, CEO and Founder of Trinity Audio, accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Jaworski, CEO and founder of Trinity Audio, the only unified platform that advances owners of content to strategically evolve to deliver audio experiences, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ron was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ron into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ron has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ron will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ron will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am highly excited about joining the Forbes Councils." Said Ron Jaworski. "It is a great honor to take part in this exclusive community, and I look forward to being a bold voice in the audio and AI industry."

ABOUT TRINITY AUDIO

Founded in 2018, Trinity Audio, the only unified audio platform, is an AI company helping publishers and content creators build their audio future, and provide audio experiences for their audiences. The company's technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners' behavior, and creates futuristic smart audio experiences, covering every stage of the audio journey from creation to distribution. The company is part of NeraTech, a publicly-traded company on the TLV stock exchange.

For more information, please visit: https://www.trinityaudio.ai/

